The Cincinnati Reds activated outfielder Billy Hamilton from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday.

Hamilton, who leads the majors in stolen bases with 58, was recovering from a broken left thumb. He hasn't played since Sept. 6.

Hamilton, 26, is batting .248 with 82 runs scored this season, his fifth with the Reds.

He has recorded at least 56 stolen bases in each of the past four seasons.