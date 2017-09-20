A young fan at the New York Yankees game was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier on Wednesday.

The girl is a toddler and was hit on the face, a source told ESPN's Andrew Marchand. She was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

She was attending the game with her grandparents.

The game was delayed about 5 minutes while she received medical attention.

Players including Frazier were visibly distraught as they watched the scene. Matt Holliday wiped away tears.

The Yankees issued a statement:

"The child who was struck with a batted ball today was given first aid at the ballpark and is receiving medical attention at an area hospital. The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, prevents the team from giving more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

After the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that he didn't have a clear view of what happened, but everyone in the park -- including players -- was disturbed.

He said he was told that the girl was hit in the mouth.

The protective netting at Yankee Stadium ends at the home plate side of each dugout, and the team said in July it is "seriously exploring" extending the netting for 2018.

Girardi was asked if he thinks nets should be extended down the lines to protect fans. He said that was an issue for the front office.

"I'm all for making everything as safe as possible for everybody at the ballpark," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.