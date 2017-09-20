A young New York Yankees fan was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier on Wednesday.

The girl is a toddler and was hit on the face, a source tells ESPN's Andrew Marchand. She was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

She was attending the game with her grandparents.

The game was delayed about 5 minutes while she received medical attention.

Players including Frazier were visibly distraught as they watched the scene. Matt Holliday wiped away tears.

The Yankees issued a statement:

"The child who was struck with a batted ball today was given first aid at the ballpark and is receiving medical attention at an area hospital. The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, prevents the team from giving more information. We will have no further comment at this time."