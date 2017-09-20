        <
        >

          Michael Brantley's postseason hopes take hit as ankle injury lingers

          4:40 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Cleveland Indians said Wednesday that injury-plagued outfielder Michael Brantley will be shut down for seven to 10 days as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

          Brantley, out since Aug. 8, had a second opinion on the ankle Monday, and Dr. Thomas Clanton confirmed the All-Star is dealing with a "deltoid ligament sprain along with right ankle synovitis."

          The Indians say Brantley will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. The AL Central champions have only 11 regular-season games left.

          Brantley is hitting .299 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.