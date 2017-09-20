The Cleveland Indians said Wednesday that injury-plagued outfielder Michael Brantley will be shut down for seven to 10 days as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Brantley, out since Aug. 8, had a second opinion on the ankle Monday, and Dr. Thomas Clanton confirmed the All-Star is dealing with a "deltoid ligament sprain along with right ankle synovitis."

The Indians say Brantley will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. The AL Central champions have only 11 regular-season games left.

Brantley is hitting .299 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs this season.