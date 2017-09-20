CLEVELAND -- Michael Brantley's chances of playing in the postseason for the Indians might be slipping away.

Cleveland's All-Star left fielder has been told to refrain from any running activity for at least another week, giving him little time to possibly be healthy enough to play in the American League Division Series.

Brantley has hit .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 88 games this season, his ninth with the Indians.

He has been out since Aug. 8, when he went down while tracking a fly ball. Brantley visited a foot and ankle specialist earlier this week in Vail, Colorado, and the Indians said Dr. Thomas Clanton confirmed Brantley is dealing with a deltoid ligament sprain along with right ankle synovitis, a painful condition caused by fluid collecting in the joint.

The Indians said Wednesday that Brantley won't run for another seven to 10 days before being re-evaluated.

The AL Central champions will play their first postseason game on Oct. 5, and Brantley will be a long shot to make their roster -- at least for the first round.

Brantley missed the entire postseason in 2016 after undergoing right shoulder surgeries. He played in just 11 games during the regular season and then had to watch in October as Cleveland made it to the World Series without him.

Brantley bounced back nicely this season and was one of five Cleveland players chosen as an All-Star. He went on the 10-day disabled list in June with a sprained ankle, and the Indians initially thought he had resprained the ankle last month.

The pain has persisted, however, and Brantley hasn't been able to run. He was still in a walking boot last weekend when Cleveland ended a run that included a 22-game winning streak and capturing their second straight division title.

One of Cleveland's most popular players, Brantley is in his final season under contract. The Indians have an $11 million club option on the 30-year-old for 2018, and with his recent rash of injuries, they'll be faced with a difficult decision as to whether to keep him.