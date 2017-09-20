Baltimore Orioles infielders Manny Machado and Tim Beckham will miss the team's series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Machado is battling the flu, and Beckham is recovering from a dental procedure.

The duo might miss only Wednesday's game, but manager Buck Showalter said Machado won't be back in the lineup until he's fully healthy.

"It's something that we've been dealing with for about two weeks, that our guys have been fighting through," Showalter said. "He's pretty sick. That's what that's all about."

Ryan Flaherty replaced Machado at third base. Beckham was spelled at shortstop by J.J. Hardy.