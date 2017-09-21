A court in the Dominican Republic has sentenced former major league outfielder Raul Mondesi to eight years in prison for corruption and mishandling of public funds while serving as mayor of his hometown of San Cristobal.

Mondesi, the 1994 National League Rookie of the Year while with the Los Angeles Dodgers, had been under house arrest since February while awaiting trial.

The three-judge panel also fined Mondesi the equivalent of $1.27 million for defrauding more than $6 million during his time as mayor from 2010 to 2016. Three of Mondesi's staff members also were sentenced.

Mondesi will be prohibited from holding any public office in the country for 10 years.

Mondesi, 46, had a 13-year career in the major leagues with the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels. He last played in 2005.

He won the NL rookie honors in the strike-shortened 1994 season, and he was selected as an All-Star in 1995. He was a two-time Gold Glove winner with the Dodgers. His cumulative earnings, according to baseball-reference.com, were $66,470,000.

After retiring from baseball, Mondesi became active in politics in the Dominican Republic, having also served in its chamber of deputies.

His son, Raul Mondesi, plays for the Kansas City Royals.

ESPN Deportes reporter Enrique Rojas contributed to this report.