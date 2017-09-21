The Cincinnati Reds plan to install additional protective netting that spans across the length of the dugouts on each side of Great American Ball Park.

Reds officials announced Thursday that the new netting will be installed during the offseason and will be in place by Opening Day next spring. They also said they will replace the existing netting behind home plate.

Editor's Picks Child hit by ball at Yankees game, hospitalized A young fan at the Twins-Yankees game in New York on Wednesday was hit in the face by a foul ball and taken to a local hospital. The girl's father said "she's doing all right."

The announcement comes a day after a young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday's game against Minnesota, leading some players to call for protective netting to be extended.

The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by team security that she was OK.

Major League Baseball issued recommendations for protective netting or screens in December 2015, encouraging teams to have it in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

"It remains an ongoing discussion in the industry,'' commissioner Rob Manfred said at Seattle's Safeco Field, before Wednesday night's game between the Mariners and Rangers. "We gave some guidelines two years ago, and what we have done since then is that we have encouraged the individual clubs to engage in a localized process, look at their own stadiums -- every stadium's different -- and to try to make a good decision about how far the netting should go in order to promote fan safety.''

The New York Mets extended netting beyond the outfield ends of the dugouts this season after the All-Star break. The Yankees said in an August statement posted on the team's website that they "are seriously exploring extending the netting prior to the 2018 season.''

Yahoo! Sports says only 10 of the 30 MLB teams are in compliance with the recommendation. They include the Kansas City Royals, who have installed additional netting at Kauffman Stadium, and the Twins, who extended their nets to the far end of the dugouts before the 2016 season.