The Detroit Tigers will not renew Brad Ausmus' contract after the 2017 season, ending the manager's four-year tenure with the franchise.

The Tigers entered Friday at 62-91 and will finish with their fewest wins in a season under Ausmus, who is 312-325 overall in Detroit.

"As we transition the ballclub in a new direction, I feel it's best we have a new approach and a fresh start with the manager position," general manager Al Avila said in a statement. "Brad has done an admirable job under, at times, difficult circumstances, especially this season, and we appreciate his professionalism and dedication to the Tigers the past four years.

"Our search for a new manager is underway. We plan to keep an open-mind in considering current members of the coaching staff for positions in 2018, but that will be in conjunction with the manager we hire."

Ausmus led the Tigers to an American League Central title in his first season at the helm in 2014, but that was their only postseason appearance under the manager.