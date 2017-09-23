Prospective Miami Marlins boss Derek Jeter has asked the outgoing president of the team to fire four baseball luminaries who serve as special assistants, the Miami Herald has reported, citing two MLB sources.

According to the report, Jeter, who stands to be in charge of the business and baseball operations of the Marlins when the sale of the team is finalized, asked David Samson to dismiss Hall of Famers Andre Dawson and Tony Perez, as well as Jeff Conine, the former outfielder known as "Mr. Marlin", and 2003 World Series championship manager Jack McKeon.

Jeter, after first telling Samson he wouldn't be retained -- which was already presumed -- then asked him to inform the four of the moves, because Jeter didn't want to do, the Herald reported.

Editor's Picks MLB hopes to approve Marlins sale before Nov. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said no date has been set but hopes to have the pending sale of the Marlins finalized before the next scheduled owners meeting on Nov. 15-16 at Orlando, Florida.

Dawson and Perez have long held positions as special assistants -- Dawson since 2000 and Perez since 1993, the team's first season. Conine has served as a special assistant since 2008.

McKeon's recent duties have included scouting the Marlins' minor league teams. He has been a special assistant since 2005.

"Sure I'm sad," McKeon told the newspaper Friday night after discussing Jeter's wishes with Samson. "No question you're sad. I'm disappointed, but you understand. A new regime is coming in and they want their new people in there. You can't fault them with that."

Major League Baseball hopes to hold a special meeting before November to vote on approving the sale of the Marlins to a group that includes Jeter and is headed by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman.

The next scheduled owners meeting is Nov. 15-16 at Orlando, Florida. Commissioner Rob Manfred has said the special meeting likely would be held as a telephone conference call.

Samson said on Aug. 12 that a signed $1.2 billion agreement had been submitted to MLB.

A 14-time All-Star shortstop, Jeter would be a limited partner in the group and in charge of the business and baseball operations, according to Samson.

At least 75 percent of the major league clubs must approve any franchise sale. Jeffrey Loria has owned the team since 2002.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.