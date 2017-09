TORONTO -- A man was detained by stadium security after gaining entry into the New York Yankees clubhouse following Friday night's game at Rogers Centre.

While pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was speaking to reporters after New York's 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays, several clubhouse attendants, a Yankees security staffer and players Todd Frazier and Tyler Wade chased the fan out the rear doors of the clubhouse.

The man apparently attempted to steal some towels and a Yankees batting helmet used by the ball boys.

Frazier was upset by the security breach, saying he was concerned the intruder might have a weapon.

"It was real freaky to see somebody in here that you don't know," Frazier said. "You don't know what he's carrying or anything. I'm glad security got him. Hopefully, that won't happen again."