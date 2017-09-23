        <
          Ned Yost plans to return as Royals manager in 2018

          7:31 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Royals manager Ned Yost says he plans to return for 2018, the final season on his contract and his ninth with Kansas City.

          "Was there ever a question about it?" the 63-year-old Yost said Friday. "One more year, two more years, we'll see what happens."

          The Royals are unlikely to make the postseason this year. They are 75-78 and sit 4 1/2 games back of the second wild-card spot in the American League.

          Yost, who has the most wins among Royals managers at 624, said he wants to set a "firm foundation" for the franchise before leaving Kansas City.

          "I'm not walking away," he said. "For me, I love this organization. And to be able to transition some of these young players, it's going to be easier for me to do it than anybody else. So yeah, I want to be a part of it for a little bit longer."

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

