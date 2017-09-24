Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the national anthem, doing so prior to Saturday night's home game against the Texas Rangers.

Maxwell had his hand over his heart while facing the flag as the anthem was played.

Minutes later, the A's issued a statement supporting Maxwell.

"The Oakland A's pride ourselves on being inclusive. We respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression," the statement read.

Entering Saturday, the 26-year-old Maxwell has played in 71 games this season, batting .244 with three homers and 21 RBI.

In 2015, Maxwell, the son of a U.S. Army veteran, told the Midland Reporter-Telegram that he was excited to play a game on the Fourth of July as he was born on a U.S. Military installation in Wiesbaden, Germany, while his father, Bruce Jr., did a tour of duty overseas with the U.S. Army.

"It means a little bit more to me," Maxwell said at the time. "I take it a little more personal. It's closer to my heart than most holidays and so it's just about a respect of guys that give their lives every day and their families that feel the repercussions of what they do over there, even in the States. It's a big thing for me and it's an honor to play on this day."

Prior to Saturday's game, Maxwell referenced President Donald Trump's speech on Friday night, during which he was critical of athletes who wouldn't stand for the anthem.

Don't be surprised if you start seeing athletes kneeling in other sports now!! Comments like that coming from our president. WOW! ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 — Bruce T Maxwell (@bruu_truu13) September 23, 2017