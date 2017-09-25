Dusty Baker says Bryce Harper is champing at the bit to return to the field, but needs some time to recover from the flu. (0:18)

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper's return to the Washington Nationals' lineup was delayed when he woke up with the flu Monday and the team postponed its plan to activate him from the disabled list in the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper, Washington's right fielder and No. 3 hitter, has been out since Aug. 12, when he slipped on the first-base bag while trying to beat out an infield hit against the San Francisco Giants. Harper suffered a deep bone bruise in his left knee, but avoided tendon or ligament damage.

"He's doing fair,'' said manager Dusty Baker. "He woke up early this morning with some flu-like symptoms, but we're giving him some fluids and trying to get him better. This postpones his appearance on the field. We'll reevaluate that tomorrow and make an assessment.

"He was here early [at the ballpark] to see the trainers. He's trying to get well. Bryce is chomping at the bit to play. This is just another minor setback.''

Harper ranks third in the National League with a .614 slugging percentage, and the Washington offense has fallen off in his absence. The Nationals are averaging 4.2 runs per game and slugging .386 as a team since Harper's injury, compared to 5.4 runs per game and a .472 slugging percentage before he hurt his knee.

Baker declined to speculate on how many plate appearances it might take for Harper to regain his swing upon his return from the DL. The Nationals have seven regular-season games left against the Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates before they begin the NL Division Series next week.

"This is in essence spring training for him,'' Baker said. "I just think it's a miracle that we're even talking about him coming back. This is what we're praying for. A lot of people had well wishes and great thoughts for Bryce, and we just want to thank those people.

"It's about running, standing, sliding, stopping and change of directions. All of that is big. He's done everything to simulate that. But as we know, game speed is a different speed than practice speed.''

The Nationals clinched the NL East title more than two weeks ago, so Baker has had the luxury of sitting several regulars before the playoffs. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman returned to the lineup Monday after getting a rest in Washington's three-game series against the New York Mets over the weekend. Third baseman Anthony Rendon was out of the starting lineup Monday because of a sore foot, and Baker rested second baseman Daniel Murphy with what he called "general soreness.''