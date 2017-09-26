Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was benched again Monday night by manager Dave Roberts, this time for arriving late to a workout prior to Los Angeles' home game against the Padres.

Asked about Puig not being in the lineup, Roberts told reporters, "That was a decision he made, not me."

Roberts added that he had not made a decision about putting Puig back in the lineup Tuesday.

Puig had been benched on Sunday because Roberts was frustrated and irritated with him for getting thrown out attempting to steal second to end Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.

"It's important that the guys I write in the lineup, I can trust them,'' Roberts said Sunday. "Whatever message he gets from it, I'm putting the guys out there that I think give us the best chance to win today.''