BOSTON -- Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez was removed from Monday night's game against Toronto after he aggravated a right knee injury that caused him to miss the previous 13 games.

Nunez, who sparked Boston's lineup after he was acquired in a trade with San Francisco in late July, doubled in his first at-bat of the game and scored a run.

During his second trip to the plate, he fouled a ball into the seats and dropped to the ground in pain. After talking to a trainer and manager John Farrell, he finished the at-bat with a liner to third, but barely got out of the box and had trouble putting weight on the knee.

When Nunez stepped onto the field for pregame batting practice, he had a big smile on his face as he trotted from the dugout to the batting cage, showing his delight being back in the lineup.

Nunez is batting .313 with eight homers and 27 RBI with Boston.