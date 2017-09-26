ST.LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the seventh inning after taking two foul balls off his mask, on consecutive pitches, leading him to enter the concussion protocol, according to the Cardinals.

Molina, 35, went to his knees after the first foul ball hit his mask, off the bat of Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, and was attended to near home plate. When play resumed, Molina was hit again on the next pitch. At that point, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny immediately pulled Molina from the game as he could barely get up off his knees.

Cubs infielder Javier Baez also left Monday's game after fouling a ball off his right knee in the top of the eighth inning. He also went down to the ground, but he stayed in the game at first and singled on the next pitch. After reaching first base, Baez came out under the guidance of the Cubs trainer but was walking on his own.