Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was cheered by the home crowd on Monday in his first at-bat since becoming the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

Maxwell began kneeling during the anthem before Saturday's home game against the Texas Rangers and has done so in every game since. Teammate Mark Canha has stood next to Maxwell with a hand on the kneeling catcher's shoulder for each game as well.

"My decision has been coming for a long time," Maxwell, the son of a U.S. Army veteran, explained after Saturday's game. "I know I was on the fence for a long time because I know no one in baseball has ever done it. I finally got to the point where I thought the inequality of man is being discussed, and it's being practiced from our president.

"The point of my kneeling is not to disrespect our military, it's not to disrespect our constitution, it's not to disrespect this country. ... My hand over my heart symbolizes the fact that I am and I'll forever be an American citizen, and I'm more than grateful to be here. But my kneeling is what is getting the attention because I'm kneeling for the people that don't have a voice.

"And this goes beyond the black community, and this goes beyond the Hispanic community, because right now we're having an indifference and a racial divide in all types of people. It's being practiced from the highest power that we have in this country, and it's basically saying that it's OK to treat people differently. My kneeling, the way I did it, was to symbolize that I'm kneeling for a cause, but I'm in no way or form disrespecting my country or my flag."

Maxwell entered play Monday night batting .243 with three home runs and 21 RBIs for the season, but lined out to left in his second-inning at-bat.