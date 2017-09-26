The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Bryce Harper from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

Harper, 24, returns to the active roster after missing 41 games with a hyperextended left knee.

Harper's return to the lineup was delayed when he woke up with the flu Monday.

Harper ranks third in the National League with a .614 slugging percentage, and the Washington offense has fallen off in his absence. The Nationals are averaging 4.2 runs per game and slugging .386 as a team since Harper's injury, compared to 5.4 runs per game and a .472 slugging percentage before he hurt his knee.

Manager Dusty Baker declined to speculate on how many plate appearances it might take for Harper to regain his swing upon his return from the DL.

The Nationals have six regular-season games left against the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates before they begin the NL Division Series next week. The Nationals clinched the NL East title more than two weeks ago, so Baker has had the luxury of sitting several regulars before the playoffs.