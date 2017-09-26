BOSTON -- The Red Sox say outfielder Mookie Betts is day-to-day after a CT scan revealed inflammation but no structural damage in his ailing left wrist.

Betts left in the eighth inning of Monday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays because of the injury. He said it causes "a sharp pain" when he swings a bat.

Meanwhile, Boston infielder Eduardo Nunez will rest and receive treatment on the knee injury that forced him out of Monday's game.

Boston acquired Nunez from the San Francisco Giants in late July. He missed 13 games this season with an injury to his right knee.

Nunez is batting .321 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs with Boston. Betts is batting .265 with 46 doubles, 23 home runs, 98 runs scored, 101 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and an .800 OPS.

