After getting put on the bench for Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres after arriving late to the ballpark for a scheduled workout, outfielder Yasiel Puig was back in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup Tuesday.

Puig was set to bat sixth and play right field for manager Dave Roberts' club.

In addition, third baseman Justin Turner was back in the lineup and set to bat third. He had been out since suffering a bruised right thumb Thursday and coming down with an illness.

Puig also had been benched Sunday because Roberts was frustrated and irritated with Puig for getting thrown out attempting to steal second to end Saturday's 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Roberts stopped short Monday of saying Puig got punished Sunday but made it clear the 26-year-old Cuban slugger was being disciplined Monday before the NL West champions hosted San Diego.

Since Puig's electrifying debut in the summer of 2013, he has been equal parts fascinating and frustrating. He dazzles with his arm in right field and power at the plate, but he has fizzled at times with attitude and effort problems, along with tardiness, speeding while driving and other distractions.

Last year, he was banished to the minor leagues for a month. He worked his way back onto the team and the playoff roster in October.