ST. LOUIS -- Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. left Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with a right shoulder contusion after running into the wall in left-center field in the bottom of the fifth inning.

X-rays were negative, according to the Cubs.

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong sent a line drive to the gap in left-center, where Almora went to chase it down. As the ball bounced off the wall, Almora lost his footing and crashed into the wall.

After being attended to by the training staff, he was able to walk off under his own power while favoring his shoulder area.

Almora had entered the game as a pinch hitter in the top of the fifth inning and struck out, before leaving in the bottom of the inning.

Leonys Martin took over for Almora in center.