New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi said a fan was "rightfully" ejected during one of Gary Sanchez's at-bats during Tuesday night's 6-1 home win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Girardi said the umpire ejected the fan for "yelling out location for one or two pitches when Gary (Sanchez) was up." He did not specify in which inning it occurred.

Asked if he was aware of anyone in the Yankee Stadium stands yelling out pitch locations before the umpire alerted him to it, Girardi said, "I heard it one or two pitches."

He added that "the first time I heard it I didn't think much of it and the second time I heard it and that's when the umpire went back there."

"That shouldn't happen and they were removed from the park," Girardi said in reference to the fan's ejection.

Girardi said he had seen something similar happen before but not at Yankee Stadium.

"I've heard it at other places," he said.