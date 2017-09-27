New York Mets manager Terry Collins, whose contract expires after this season, has no plans to consider retirement and would like to stay with the team.

"I never said anything that I was going to retire," Collins told The Record on Tuesday. "I always wanted to work until I was 70. ... I can put something to rest: I'm not going to go home and go fishing. Whatever anybody thinks about if I'm going to be here or not, I can't answer that. But I'm going to be doing something."

The 68-year-old Collins signed a two-year extension with the Mets in 2015, when the team last appeared in the World Series. And despite the Mets missing the playoffs for the first time since, Collins hopes to be sticking around in some capacity.

"I will tell you I hope it continues, but it's been a lot of fun," Collins told The Record. "I'm kind of sometimes baffled of how it's got to this point. Everybody's asking me, 'Do you go back and think about two years ago?' I don't, but obviously nobody else has either. We've done pretty good here."

Collins, who has a 549-581 mark since taking over as Mets manager in 2011, said after the season he plans to "sit down with my bosses, who I respect immensely, and we'll make decisions."

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson on Monday said there really wasn't any "clarity" regarding Collins' future at this point.

"I'm going to be somewhere. If after we have discussions, if it feels I shouldn't be here [with the Mets], then I won't be," Collins told The Record. "We've created something here that's pretty good. That's my take. I haven't talked to anybody about it so we'll go from there.

"... I'm a baseball guy. I'm not embarrassed about going to the minor leagues. ... I'm not embarrassed about doing anything that I think can help a team win and get better. ... I will be in baseball somewhere."