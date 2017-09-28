The Dodgers shut down ailing Adrian Gonzalez on Wednesday, one day after he hit his third home run of an injury-plagued season in Los Angeles' 9-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Gonzalez, who has been battling a degenerative disk in his back, will not play in the team's final four games of the regular season or the playoffs for the Dodgers.

"I know he's going to play next year and expect to have an Adrian Gonzalez-type season," Roberts said before the Dodgers continued their series against San Diego.

Gonzalez, making his first start in two weeks on Tuesday and fighting for a spot on the playoff roster, hit an opposite-field solo shot to left in the seventh inning. It was his first home run since Aug. 24. He also doubled.

Cody Bellinger has handled first-base duties in Gonzalez's absence. The rookie is continuing his torrid start to his major league career, ranking second in the National League in home runs with 39.

The 35-year-old Gonzalez is batting .242 with 3 home runs and 30 RBIs in 71 games. He's signed through 2018 when he will earn $21.5 million, which is also his salary this season.