BOSTON -- Athletes from five Boston-area professional sports teams are launching a new campaign to fight racism and discrimination.

The Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and Revolution are joining the Take the Lead project that was unveiled Thursday at Fenway Park.

It includes a public service announcement featuring a montage of athletes telling fans to "stand for our teams, but don't stand for racism."

They say that "if you hear something wrong, offensive or hateful, speak up, say something."

Among those in the video are the Patriots' Devin McCourty, the Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia and the Bruins' Patrice Bergeron. It will be shown at Boston-area sports events.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy previously said the effort was sparked by two racist incidents at Fenway Park in May. In one, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the subject of taunts; also, a man received a lifetime ban from Fenway Park for using a racist slur in describing the performance of the national anthem to another fan.