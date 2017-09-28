ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have held a groundbreaking ceremony for their $1.1 billion retractable-roof stadium that is scheduled to open in time for the 2020 season.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred joined Rangers ownership and city officials for the ceremony Thursday across the street from the current stadium where the team has played since 1994.

Manfred says baseball has a long tradition of hosting special events in communities that make commitments like Arlington has made for the new stadium. He said the new Globe Life Field will be perfect for events like an All-Star game or World Baseball Classic final.

The All-Star game was played at the current stadium in 1995. The Rangers twice hosted World Series games (2010 and 2011).