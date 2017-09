The White Sox say left-hander Carlos Rodon will miss six to eight months after having surgery on his shoulder Wednesday in Los Angeles.

According to the team, "significant bursitis was found" in the shoulder, but there was no damage in Rodon's rotator cuff or labrum.

The 24-year-old was limited to just 12 starts this season because of injury, going 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA.