Pete Mackanin will not be returning as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018, the team announced Friday.

Mackanin instead has agreed to an extension to serve as the special assistant to general manager Matt Klentak "for 2018 and beyond," according to a team statement.

The 66-year-old Mackanin, who will finish out the 2017 season as the team's manager, has gone 172-237 since replacing Ryne Sandberg in 2015.

The Phillies are 64-95 this season, last in the NL East and with the second-worst record in the league. Philadelphia has not been to the postseason since 2011.

Mackanin, who also played for the Phillies during the 1978-79 seasons, has spent a total of 10 seasons with the franchise as a coach and manager. He signed an extension in May that included a team option for 2019.

Mackanin served as Philadelphia's bench coach for four seasons from 2009-12 under Charlie Manuel. The team won three of its five consecutive National League East Division titles in that span. He became the third-base coach in 2014 and served in that role until Sandberg abruptly resigned.