Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is heading back to Houston to undergo additional tests on his back, but manager A.J. Hinch believes Reddick will be fine for the postseason.

Hinch said Reddick was evaluated in Boston, where the team is in the midst of a four-game series with the Red Sox, before Houston decided to send him home to have its own doctors check him out.

Reddick won't play this weekend but is expected back for workouts before the AL Division Series begins next week.

"We feel like he's going to be fine," said Hinch, who added that he believes Reddick could play right now, albeit with a little discomfort, but the team wants to be cautious.

Reddick is hitting .314 with 13 home runs and 82 RBIs for the AL West champions.