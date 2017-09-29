NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball has named its World Series Most Valuable Player award after Willie Mays.

The decision was announced Friday, the 63rd anniversary of Mays' over-the-shoulder catch in deep center field at the Polo Grounds for the New York Giants against Cleveland's Vic Wertz in Game 1 of the World Series. The Giants went on to sweep the Indians.

The Series MVP award was given out for the first time the following year, when it was won by Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres.

Now 86, Mays played in 24 All-Star Games during a 22-year career with the New York and San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

"I'd like to thank Commissioner Rob Manfred and his team at Major League Baseball for honoring me with this recognition," Mays said in a statement. "Baseball has always taken care of me, and for that I am grateful. I think it's just a wonderful thing to know that at 86 years of age, I can still give something back to the game. I am proud to lend my name to this important award. What a day this has been!"