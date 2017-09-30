Giancarlo Stanton is now one home run away from 60 with two mammoth shots of 467 feet and 422 feet on Thursday. (0:36)

With Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton sitting at 59 home runs with two games remaining, manager Don Mattingly said he may consider moving the outfielder to the leadoff spot Saturday and Sunday in an effort to generate a potential extra at-bat.

Batting from the second spot Friday night, Stanton went 2-for-4 with a single and a double in the Marlins' 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Miami.

"It's one of those storylines for our club," Mattingly said. "Once you fell out of the race, you look at some of the individual stuff. I think you're obviously more aware."

Stanton is trying to become just the sixth player in major league history to reach 60 home runs, along with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth.

"I'd really like it myself, to see him get to the round number at least," Mattingly said. "You know, the number was 61 for a long time, and I'd love to see him put a couple up to see what it looks like. It's a big number, it's kind of fun, it's kind of incredible to watch that many homers in one season from one guy. It's just different."

Asked how aware the team is of Stanton's pursuit of 60, Mattingly said "pretty aware."

Along with his 59 home runs, Stanton is batting .281 and is tied for the major league lead with 130 RBIs. He also is third in the majors with 123 runs scored.

"I don't know if he would want [to hit leadoff]," Mattingly said. "I guess if we got there, it wouldn't be that crazy of a thing to do."