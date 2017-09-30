Protesters upset with the acquittal of a white former police officer in the death of a black man unfurled a banner at the St. Louis Cardinals' home game against the Milwaukee Brewers that read: "Stop Killing Us."

The banner displayed Friday night over the railing in the left-field upper-deck seats had a Cardinals mascot drawn on it, with the redbird clutching a "Racism Lives Here" sign. The hashtag "#ExpectUs" was drawn on the mascot's jersey.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that demonstrators shouted, "No justice, no baseball!" Police eventually ushered the group out of the stadium.

Later, protesters marched to Broadway and Walnut, where a confrontation occurred between them and police. The newspaper reports that an officer was seen using a stun gun on one protester. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted it.

According to the newspaper, police said at least two arrests were made.

Demonstrations have been occurring in the city since Sept. 15, when former officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of first-degree murder in the fatal 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, a drug suspect.