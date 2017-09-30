Giancarlo Stanton will bat second in the Miami Marlins' lineup Saturday, one day after manager Don Mattingly hinted at moving the slugger to the leadoff spot to aid his pursuit of 60 home runs.

Editor's Picks In Stanton's run at 60, a shot at leadoff spot? Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he may consider moving Giancarlo Stanton to the leadoff spot Saturday and Sunday to generate a potential extra at-bat in his chase for 60 home runs.

Stanton is sitting at 59 homers with two games remaining this season. He will bat second and start in right field Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

Stanton is trying to become just the sixth player in major league history to reach 60 home runs, along with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth.

Mattingly said Friday that he would consider moving Stanton up in the batting order, citing his home run chase as "one of those storylines for our club."

"I'd really like it myself, to see him get to the round number at least," Mattingly said. "You know, the number was 61 for a long time, and I'd love to see him put a couple up to see what it looks like. It's a big number, it's kind of fun, it's kind of incredible to watch that many homers in one season from one guy. It's just different."