          Rockies claim second NL wild-card spot with Brewers' loss

          8:06 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies have clinched their first postseason berth since 2009 and will face Arizona in the NL wild-card game on Wednesday.

          The Rockies sewed up the second NL wild-card spot after the Milwaukee Brewers fell 7-6 to St. Louis. Former Rockies pitcher Juan Nicasio recorded the final out for the Cardinals.

          The fans trickling into Coors Field before Colorado's game against Los Angeles let out a roar after the final out. The game was shown on the scoreboard.

          The winner of the wild-card game in Arizona will meet Los Angeles in Game 1 of an NL Division Series beginning Friday at Dodger Stadium.

          The Rockies were a loose group during batting practice, with outfielder Carlos Gonzalez even singing for teammate Mark Reynolds.

