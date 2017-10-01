WASHINGTON -- Nationals ace Max Scherzer has been pulled from his start against Pittsburgh because of an apparent injury to his right leg.

The NL East champions didn't provide immediate word on the extent of Scherzer's condition Saturday night.

Scherzer stumbled on a 2-2 pitch to Josh Bell in the fourth inning. Scherzer then began to throw a full-count pitch but abruptly stopped when time was called.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer was pulled from Saturday's start, his final tune-up before the NLDS begins Friday, in the fourth inning with an apparent injury to his right leg. Mark Tenally/AP Photo

Washington manager Dusty Baker, pitching coach Mike Maddux and team trainers visited the mound and quickly took Scherzer out.

This was Scherzer's final tune-up before the Nationals play the Chicago Cubs in the Division Series beginning Friday.

Scherzer leads the National League with 268 strikeouts. He is 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA.

The two-time Cy Young winner had given up one hit and struck out five in 3⅓ scoreless innings when he was hurt.