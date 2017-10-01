The New York Yankees announced Sunday that they will significantly expand the netting at Yankee Stadium in the offseason.

On Sept. 20, a child sitting in the lower-level seats at the stadium was hospitalized after being hit by a line drive off the bat of the Yankees' Todd Frazier.

The protective netting at Yankee Stadium currently ends at the home plate side of each dugout. The team said in July it was "seriously exploring'' extending the netting for 2018.

New York third-base coach Joe Espada reacts after a young girl was hit by a line drive Sept. 20 at Yankee Stadium. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

After the child was hit, several players on both sides -- some tearful -- said the netting should be extended.

Major League Baseball issued recommendations for protecting netting or screens in December 2015, encouraging teams to have it in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

After the incident at Yankee Stadium, commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement saying the incident was "extremely upsetting" for everyone in the game.

"Over the past few seasons MLB has worked with our clubs to expand the amount of netting in our ballparks," Manfred said. "In light of [the incident], we will redouble our efforts on this important issue."

The Yankees said in their statement Sunday that they would increase the netting at both Yankee Stadium and at the team's facility in Tampa, Florida.

"As previously announced, the Yankees consulted (and are continuing to consult) with architects, engineers, netting manufacturers and Major League Baseball to analyze and determine the best and most appropriate type of netting material, color and installation methods," the statement said. "We have also considered comments from our great fans.

"While the current protective netting meets the recommended guidelines established by Major League Baseball, the additional protective netting we are planning to install for the 2018 season will exceed the current guidelines established by the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball."