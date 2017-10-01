New York Mets manager Terry Collins will announce after Sunday's game that he is resigning and will stay with the club in a front-office role, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Collins' contract is up at season's end, and there was no indication that the team was going to extend his deal. Collins, 68, had earlier said that he didn't plan on retiring.

On Friday, Newsday reported that owner Fred Wilpon repeatedly protected Collins from being fired, even as his son, Jeff Wilpon, the team's chief operating officer, and general manager Sandy Alderson sought his dismissal on several occasions during Collins' seven-year tenure.

The Mets followed up their 2015 trip to the World Series with an 87-75 mark last year, losing to the San Francisco Giants in the wild-card game, but the bottom fell out this year, with injuries wreaking havoc on the roster.