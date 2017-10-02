SAN FRANCISCO -- Johnny Cueto said publicly Sunday what neither he nor his agent had told the San Francisco Giants.

The 31-year-old right-hander indicated that he likely won't opt out of the $130 million, six-year contract he signed before the 2016 season and become a free agent, but he left himself some wiggle room.

Cueto struggled in the season finale, but Pablo Sandoval hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning to lift the Giants over the San Diego Padres 5-4.

He addressed his future after the game.

"I don't know, maybe, I mean, I'm sure I will" come back next year, Cueto said through a translator after a rocky outing in which he allowed four runs and 12 hits in five innings.

Cueto qualified his remark, saying that any decision would have to go through his agent, but he expects to make his return official soon.

"Of course I would like to stay here and finish my career in San Francisco," Cueto said.

Bochy said Sunday's outing was "kind of the story of Johnny's season."

"He kept us in the game," Bochy said. "He did well, battled without his best stuff."