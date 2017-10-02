NEW YORK -- The average time of a nine-inning game in the major leagues rose 4½ minutes this season to a record 3 hours, 5 minutes, 11 seconds, according to the commissioner's office.

This year's average, determined after Sunday's regular-season finale, was up from 3 hours, 42 seconds last year.

MLB's average had dropped to 2:56 in 2015 from 3:02 in 2014.

Baseball management proposed three changes last offseason that the players' association didn't accept, and MLB has the right to start them next year without player approval: restricting catchers to one trip to the mound per pitcher each inning, employing a 20-second pitch clock and raising the bottom of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to its pre-1996 level -- at the top of the kneecap.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has said he prefers reaching an agreement with the union.

Additionally, the number of replays in Major League Baseball dropped this year along with the percentage of overturned calls.

There were 660 overturned calls among 1,395 video reviews (47.31 percent), the commissioner's office said Sunday. The total included 318 replays that confirmed the call on the field (22.8 percent) and 401 in which the call stood because there was not enough evidence to overturn it (28.7 percent). In addition, 11 reviews were used for rules checks and five for record keeping.

In 2016, 757 of 1,502 reviews led to overturned calls (50.4 percent). There were 347 confirmed (23.1 percent) and 384 in which the call stood (25.6 percent) plus nine for rules checks and five for record keeping.

The percentage of overturned calls was 48.9 in 2015 and 47.29 in 2014, when expanded replay began.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.