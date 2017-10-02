The Kansas City Royals parted ways with pitching coach Dave Eiland as part of a coaching staff shakeup after a second straight disappointing season.

The Royals announced Monday that Eiland, bench coach Don Wakamatsu will not have their contracts renewed in 2018. Bullpen coach Doug Henry will also not return, and the Royals also are expected to part ways with assistant hitting coach Brian Buchanan, according to the Kansas City Star.

Royals manager Ned Yost is expected to address the staff shakeup Monday during his end-of-season news conference.

Dave Eiland was Kansas City's pitching coach since Oct. 25, 2011 and oversaw the pitching staff that helped the Royals make back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015. John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS/Getty Images

The Royals went 80-82 this season and finished third in the American League Central for the second straight season after back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015.

"I want to personally thank both Don and Dave for the contributions they made to our success here, culminating with the World Series title in 2015," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Monday in a statement. "We are currently in the process of restructuring our Major League coaching staff and there will be nothing more to discuss at this time as we evaluate these important decisions."

Eiland had been the Royals' pitching coach since Oct. 25, 2011 and was the longest-tenured member of Yost's coaching staff.

Kansas City pitchers combined to post a 4.61 ERA this season, the sixth-worst mark in the AL.