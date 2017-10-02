Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who oversaw the construction of baseball's top-rated farm system, has resigned amid an investigation into whether the franchise circumvented international signing rules.

The Braves announced Coppolella's resignation Monday, citing a "breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market."

Coppolella's surprising resignation came just two years and one day after he was promoted to GM and signed a four-year contract. John Hart, the Braves' president of baseball operations, will perform GM duties until the team hires a replacement for Coppolella.

Yahoo! Sports reported Monday that MLB discovered the breach of international signing rules as part of a much larger investigation of the Braves and Coppolella, 38, including the Atlanta's domestic draft practices and Coppolella's treatment of team employees.

MLB's investigation of the Braves and John Coppolella reportedly includes Atlanta's domestic draft practices and Coppolella's treatment of team employees. Tom Priddy/Four Seam Images/AP Images

"Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support," Hart said in a statement. "We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete."

Gordon Blakely, the Braves' special assistant to the GM, also will resign, according to the Athletic.

Coppolella was promoted to GM on Oct. 1, 2015, after spending three seasons as the Braves' assistant GM.

Under Coppolella's stewardship, the rebuilding Braves completely overhauled their farm system through the domestic draft, the international signing period and a series of trades involving high-profile veterans. ESPN's Keith Law recently ranked Atlanta's farm system as the best in baseball.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Braves organization recently has been engulfed in infighting and chaos involving Coppolella. MLB received multiple complaints against Coppolella, according to Yahoo! Sports, but has found little evidence to support a number of the accusations.

The Braves went 72-90 this year, their fourth consecutive losing season.