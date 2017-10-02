In case you missed it: What you need to know about every MLB postseason team

October baseball is here.
Now's the time to catch up on everything there is to know about the teams heading to the playoffs. Here's what you might have missed during the regular season:
Twins
Minnesota, which lost 103 games in 2016, has seen a rare reboot this season. Credit a new-look front office -- and youngster Miguel Sano -- for helping spark the Twins' turnaround. Scott Lauber
Miller: Which outfield would shag more flies: One Byron Buxton or 25 Home Run Derby kids?
Keating: Glove Actually: How the Twins are proving the value of defense
Crasnick: Brian Dozier sees a plan in every puzzle
Yankees
They're crashing a party they weren't supposed to be invited to for another year or two. The Baby Bombers -- such as Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino -- have arrived at October baseball ahead of schedule. Andrew Marchand
Marchand: The Yankees now belong to Gary Sanchez
Marchand: 'Dude, you are in Manhattan': Yankees rookies ride the subway -- and get completely lost
Marchand: Bazooka Judge? Yankees' giant, gum-chewing rookie is a superstitious slugger
Rockies
If it's a matter of faith, Colorado now has it. The rookie-laden starting rotation has been a revelation, but it's the mighty bullpen that's had a trickle-down effect to the rest of the roster. Bradford Doolittle
Schoenfield: Nolan Arenado vs. Charlie Blackmon: Who is the real Rockies (and possibly NL) MVP?
Crasnick: With Mike Trout out, Charlie Blackmon is baseball's best center fielder
Diamondbacks
By bringing Boston's brand of analysis and former Sox coach Torey Lovullo on as manager, the Diamondbacks are taking the Red Sox's route to blaze a trail back to October. Jerry Crasnick
Schoenfield: Dodgers don't want to see J.D. Martinez, Robbie Ray in playoffs
Rivera: After 14 seasons, Jorge De La Rosa could get his first taste of October
Red Sox
"The Ski Jump." "The Carlton." "The Stanky Leg." Red Sox victory rituals sure have rhythm. Boston's outfielders break down what it's like to "Win, Dance, Repeat." Scott Lauber
Lauber: The six pitches -- at Fenway Park! -- that turned lanky college lefty Chris Sale into a legend
Lauber: Are Boston's Killer B's better than legendary Rice/Lynn/Evans outfield?]
Lauber: The Price Rules: How will the Red Sox use their $217 million version of Andrew Miller?
Cubs
2016: History. 2017: Dynasty? After 108 years of heartache, the Cubs entered a new season as reigning World Series champions. Here's what separates them from the rest of baseball and how they stack up to MLB dynasties.
Rogers: 'Really bro, Pokemon?' Addison Russell is building baseball's most unusual autograph collection
Astros
No dog left in the fight? New to this whole baseball thing? Don't worry, there's still time to jump on a postseason bandwagon. You just might want to pick the Houston Astros, the most-fun-to-watch team in the majors. David Schoenfield
Crasnick: Already an MVP candidate, Jose Altuve might be getting even better
Fleming: Bringing it home: The story of the Astros' fight to being a title to Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey
Doolittle: Astros return with hope baseball can help heal their ailing city
Doolittle: With Verlander in the fold, it's all coming together for the Astros
Nationals
"Extreme Makeover: Bullpen Edition" is getting rave reviews in D.C. July's trades have given the Nationals the one thing they lacked early on: late-game relief. Eddie Matz
Matz: How Stephen Strasburg has remained immune in the Year of the Home Run
Crasnick: Sean Doolittle on Bruce Maxwell, respecting veterans and defining patriotism in a polarized America
Indians
Watching the Indians on their historic winning streak, it became clear the most remarkable thing about the team wasn't the wins. Wright Thompson
Doolittle: One. Run. Away. Can the Indians pick up the pieces in 2017?
Doolittle: The winning streak is nice, but Cleveland eyes bigger prize
Dodgers
You win some, you lose some. Two dramatic streaks will define the Dodgers' 2017 season -- unless they can pull off something even more memorable in October. Tim Keown
Crasnick: Dodgers' Kyle Farmer, Alex Wood share a tattoo tribute to paralyzed former teammate
Doolittle: Is this the year Clayton Kershaw finally ends the Kershaw-Koufax debate?
Miller: What if Cody Bellinger is going to hit 763 home runs and we just don't know it yet?