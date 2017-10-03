Chronicling Aaron Judge's playoff debut

Yankees star rookie Aaron Judge goes through a round of batting practice before New York hosts the Twins in Judge's playoff debut. (0:34)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has gone through a bit of everything in his rookie season: A remarkable first half that earned him early MVP recognition; Home Run Derby heroics in Miami; a major, strikeout-filled second-half swoon; and finally, a late homer barrage to push the likely American League Rookie of the Year's season total to 52.

The latest chapter will be written Tuesday night when Judge and the Yankees host the Minnesota Twins in the AL wild-card game at 8 p.m. ET. A cast of ESPN reporters are on hand to detail Judge's first playoff game.

Scenes from Yankee Stadium

MLB officials said today that Aaron Judge sold more jerseys as a rookie than any player in baseball history. We stood at the turnstiles tonight. In the first 15 minutes, we counted 61 Judge jerseys and 48 Jeter jerseys, which is pretty remarkable considering No. 2's run in the Bronx. Darren Rovell, ESPN Senior Writer

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge chooses his lumber and takes the field for his first postseason batting practice. He passes none other than Mr. October — Reggie Jackson — on his way to the cage. Matt Marrone, ESPN.com 0:45 Judge chooses his lumber

The Yankee Stadium gates have only recently opened to fans. Count the Poling family from Stratford, Connecticut — Emmalee (8), Ryan (5), Shawn and Jillian — among the first to arrive. Ryan's Aaron Judge All-Star jersey and Emmalee's sign make it clear who they're here to see. Matt Marrone, ESPN.com

October has come to The Judge's Chambers at Yankee Stadium. The traditional playoff bunting that hangs around the facade of the stadium during the playoffs now also adorns the Baby Bomber's special section in right field. Later, students from P.S.-M.S. 89 in the Bronx will take their seats here as guests of honor for tonight's AL wild-card game against the Minnesota Twins. Matt Marrone, ESPN.com

Yankees gave seats to the "Judge's Chambers" tonight to Bronx students, who were picked for their academic achievements. Darren Rovell, ESPN Senior Writer

What does Mr. October expect tonight from Aaron Judge? "I expect him to take me to Cleveland," said Yankees legend Reggie Jackson, who went on to explain what he thinks makes the rookie so special. Matt Marrone, ESPN.com 1:08 What does Mr. October expect tonight from Aaron Judge?

Each time you look up at Aaron Judge (yes, look way up), he's got a smile on his face. Looks quite loose ahead of his first career playoff game. Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer

Numbers to know

Aaron Judge tailed off after the All-Star break, hitting over 100 points lower and slugging 143 points lower. But he was great at home all season, breaking Babe Ruth's single-season team record by hitting 33 home runs at home. Judge faced Ervin Santana in one previous game, going 1-3 with a home run on Sept. 18 at Yankee Stadium. ESPN Stats and Information

No surprise: Aaron Judge is hitting second in the Yankees' starting lineup tonight against the Twins in the AL wild-card game. During the regular season, Judge hit in the 2-hole in 28 games, launching 13 home runs in 127 plate appearances. That's his second-highest tater total in any spot; he hit 17 in 285 plate appearances batting third. With this young group, manager Joe Girardi has preferred to slot his best hitter No. 2. Judge has owned the spot lately; All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez started the year there. Matt Marrone, ESPN.com