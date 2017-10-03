The New York Mets announced that pitching coach Dan Warthen will not return in his role next season but has been offered another job in the organization.
Warthen had been New York's pitching coach since 2008. The Mets did not specify what role Warthen had been offered in their statement.
Ray Ramirez, the team's trainer since 2005, also won't return next season.
Terry Collins, who announced Sunday that he was stepping down as manager, was named special assistant to general manager Sandy Alderson, the team said.
The team also said bench coach Dick Scott, first-base coach Tom Goodwin and bullpen coach Ricky Bones have permission to speak with other teams about positions.
Hitting coach Kevin Long, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler and third-base coach Glenn Sherlock will return in 2018, the Mets said.
The Mets finished 70-92 in 2017 -- their worst record since 2009.