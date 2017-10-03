Twins slugger Miguel Sano was left off Minnesota's 25-man roster for Tuesday's AL wild-card game against the New York Yankees.

Sano missed nearly all of September while recovering from a shin injury before returning to the Twins on Friday. He had eight at-bats over Minnesota's final three games but left Sunday's game early after experiencing renewed soreness in his shin.

Twins manager Paul Molitor previously had indicated that Sano would not be in the starting lineup against Yankees ace Luis Severino.

The Twins will carry 11 pitchers and 14 position players, including three catchers (Jason Castro, Mitch Garver and Chris Gimenez) and rookie Zack Granite as a fifth outfielder.

Sano, 24, batted .264 with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs in 114 games this season.