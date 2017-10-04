Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke before Tuesday's AL wild-card game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees, addressing the game's pace of play and the use of the disabled list.

Manfred said he has had encouraging conversations about the pace of play with the players' union, and that while there are no specifics on a deal, there is hope for a "meaningful" agreement. The average time of a nine-inning game in the majors rose 4½ minutes this season to a record 3 hours, 5 minutes, 11 seconds. The major average in 2015 was 2 hours, 56 minutes.

Last offseason, the players rejected the league's proposed changes, which included restricting catcher trips to the pitchers mound, a 20-second pitch clock, and adjusting the bottom of the strike zone. The league does have the ability to implement those rules without player approval next season.

Manfred also said that the use of the shortest disabled list -- its first season in use -- increased by 21 percent this year. There were 626 uses of the 10-day DL this season, up from 512 placements on the 15-day DL last season, according to the commissioner's office. Use of the 60-day DL was just about the same at 45, up from 43 in 2016.

Some clubs used the 10-day DL to add players around the time of the four-day All-Star break by disabling starting pitchers after their outings.

"I think the concept of a 10-day DL was a good one,'' baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the All-Star break. "It gave clubs additional flexibility to deal with injuries.''

"Unfortunately, and we saw some of this right around the All-Star break, any new rule, our guys figure out a way to manage to it,'' he added. "I don't like some of the activity that's gone on in terms of the use of the 10-day DL and we're having conversations about that internally.''

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.