Your guide to Thursday's ALDS games: Verlander-Sale set for classic October duel

It's not loser-go-home in the AL Division Series openers, but the Game 1 winner in a best-of-five series has gone on to win 71 percent of the time. So it's a big game! They're all big! It seems odd to view the Red Sox and Yankees as underdogs, but that's the case as the pressure is on the 100-win Indians and Astros to avoid an early playoff exit after tremendous regular seasons.

So, who is is playing today? The Astros and Red Sox start things off in Houston at 4 ET, followed by the Indians and Yankees at 7:30 in Cleveland.

The most important thing of the day: The Indians made the somewhat curious decision to start Trevor Bauer over Corey Kluber in Game 1. While the days off in the series means Kluber could still come back to start Game 5 on his regular four days of rest if needed, if the Indians lose the opener there will be a lot of second-guessing.

If you're only going to watch one game, tune in for: If Chris Sale versus Justin Verlander doesn't get your blood flowing, you must be living in a meat locker.

Game 1: Yankees at Indians

Will Aaron Judge get a pitch to hit from Indians starter Trevor Bauer? David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Sonny Gray (10-12, 3.55) vs. Trevor Bauer (17-9, 4.19), 7:30 ET (Fox Sports)

The stakes: The Yankees, who lost the wild-card game in 2015, are in their first playoff series since getting swept in the 2012 ALCS, while the Indians are hoping to return to the World Series -- and win it for the first time since 1948.

If the Yankees win: Well, the Indians haven't lost two games in a row since Aug. 23.

If the Indians win: They'll be sitting pretty with Kluber going in Game 2.

One key stat to know: The Indians had the second-highest wOBA in the majors at .346. But against pitchers of 95-plus mph, they ranked 16th in the majors with a .320 wOBA. The Yankees have an entire bullpen of guys throwing 95-plus.

The matchup that matters most: Bauer versus Aaron Judge. Will Bauer challenge the big guy? He doesn't throw a slider, the one pitch Judge struggled against this season (.153 average). Bauer also gets hit hard on 0-0 counts (.787 slugging) and 1-1 counts (.929 slugging). Judge slugged .875 on those two counts. If Bauer challenges him with fastballs there, watch out.

The prediction: Bauer walks Judge a couple times, but navigates the rest of the lineup for five innings. The Cleveland bullpen shuts it down from there. Girardi waits too long to pull his starter. Indians 5, Yankees 2.

Game 1: Red Sox at Astros

In some must-see MLB, a pair of aces square off in Houston as Chris Sale and the underdog Red Sox battle Justin Verlander's Astros. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Sale (17-8, 2.90) vs. Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.36), 4 ET (MLB Network)

The stakes: The Astros are looking to fulfill that famous 2014 Sports Illustrated cover that predicted they'd win the 2017 World Series. They've played in one World Series in franchise history, losing in 2005 to the White Sox. The Red Sox are trying prove there's life after David Ortiz. The two teams played the final series of the season against each other, with Houston winning three of four.

If the Astros win: Verlander went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in five starts with the Astros, so if they win it probably means he pitched well, a good sign for the rest of the postseason that his September run wasn't just a result of facing some struggling offenses (four of his five starts came against the Mariners and Angels).

If the Red Sox win: If Sale can win and go deep in the game, it's a huge bonus for Game 2, since the depth of Boston's bullpen means manager John Farrell can have a quick hook (if needed) with Game 2 starter Drew Pomeranz and not worry about burning through his relievers.

One key stat to know: Sale led all starters with a 36.2 percent strikeout rate, the third-highest rate ever for a starter. The Astros had the lowest strikeout rate in the majors. In the 14 starts in which Sale didn't reach double-digit strikeouts, he had a 5.02 ERA.

The matchup that matters most: Verlander had some command issues with his fastball the first half of the season, but he's cut his walk rate from more than 10 percent to 4.3 percent the past two months. The Red Sox were last in the AL in home runs, so they may need to draw some walks -- or at least run up Verlander's pitch count -- to generate offense.

The prediction: Verlander seems locked in right now. Sale has been inconsistent the past couple of months. The Astros hit a couple long balls and win 4-2.