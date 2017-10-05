Trevor Bauer's personal strides have set him up for the big stage

Check out how the Yankees have fared against Trevor Bauer as they prepare to face him in Game 1 of the ALDS. (1:09)

CLEVELAND -- Trevor Bauer cracked multiple smiles as he met the media a day before his Game 1 AL Division Series start against the New York Yankees. It was a new look for a pitcher who has developed a reputation as a baseball geek with a standoffish personality. But his fellow Cleveland Indians say they've seen the change coming for a while now.

One of the most telling moments of Bauer's season came not on the mound but in the dugout. He was doing an in-game interview during a nationally televised broadcast after the All-Star break when an unidentified, off-camera Cleveland player pelted him incessantly with sunflower seeds. As the seeds kept coming, dozens at a time, Bauer flicked them off his shoulder and kept on talking. He cracked a few one-liners, chuckled once or twice and cemented his new-found status as one of the boys.

"I think he's grown so much as a person, off the field," Indians reliever Dan Otero said. "He's allowing his personality to show more instead of being a little introverted and scared of what people think. He's just being himself. He has a good personality. He's a little quirky. But I think he knows that, and everybody knows that."

The change is instructive as Bauer gets ready to oppose Sonny Gray on Thursday night at Progressive Field. Almost a year after Bauer injured his right little finger while doing routine drone maintenance and spewed blood on the mound in a four-batter cameo in the ALCS in Toronto, Bauer will try to show that his personal strides have been matched by professional growth on the big stage.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona surprised a few people Tuesday when he revealed that Bauer would start the division series opener against the Yankees, and Corey Kluber, the likely AL Cy Young Award winner, would pitch Game 2 on Friday.

Trevor Bauer was 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two regular-season starts against the Yankees. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kluber will be available on regular rest to pitch Game 5 if the series goes the distance, so the Indians will have an ace in their back pocket. Carlos Carrasco, who'll start Game 3 in New York, has been more effective on the road (11-2, 2.65) than at home this season (7-4, 3.99), so that's another element to consider.

But Francona's rotation machinations are also a testament to his faith in Bauer, who recovered from a rough first half and was one of baseball's most productive starters after the All-Star break. Bauer was 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two regular-season starts against the Yankees and held New York to a .229 batting average this season, so the Indians know he has it in him.

"I just think he's more comfortable in his own skin now," Francona said. "He's done a pretty good job of assimilating in the clubhouse. The guys in there know that he's going to compete."

The numbers and anecdotal evidence say that Bauer has come a long way in a few months. When he logged a 6.26 ERA in April and followed up with a 5.82 mark in May, no one was talking about a new and improved Trevor Bauer.

"The first half was miserable," Bauer said. "I was depressed for the first month, month and a half of the season. I didn't enjoy coming to the field. Like, my numbers sucked. I was on the team, but I didn't feel like I was contributing, which is a terrible feeling for any competitor."

Bauer's second-half surge was the byproduct of several factors. After makings changes to his strength and conditioning regimen in the offseason, he was able to stay fresher longer down the stretch. He also benefited from a change to his slider grip and more liberal use of his curveball. After throwing the curve 19 percent of the time in 2016, Bauer threw it 30 percent of the time this season. Among MLB pitchers, only Boston's Drew Pomeranz, Tampa Bay's Alex Cobb and Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. have thrown the pitch with greater frequency.

Early in the season, Bauer used the curveball primarily as a put-away pitch. But his mastery of the curve convinced the Indians that it could be just as effective as a weapon to give him the advantage early in counts.

The final numbers say the Indians judged correctly. Bauer yielded a .556 OPS this season with the curveball -- 24th best among MLB starters. He's tucked right between former Cy Young winners Zack Greinke (.550) and Jake Arrieta (.563) in the rankings.

While Bauer has an extensive repertoire, he has always been partial to the curve. He began throwing the pitch at age 10 and grew up as a fan of Oakland's Barry Zito.

"Zito was my favorite pitcher for a good long, time, pretty much until Tim Lincecum came into the league," Bauer said. "Obviously, if you know Barry Zito, you know the big curveball. So that was kind of my inspiration for learning how to throw it."

Beyond the improved conditioning and more astute pitch selection, Bauer's biggest advancement has come between the ears. At age 26, he has become more adept at shrugging off setbacks and not letting bad days wreck his mood.

"I think his mental approach is better," Indians catcher Roberto Perez said. "Nobody wants to give up hits or anything, but broke-bat singles would get in his head and he would get rattled. The good thing now is if he gives up a broken-bat base hit or a walk, he's like, 'Forget it, I'm going to focus on the next hitter.' I think that's the difference."

Said Otero: "He doesn't even get mad anymore when he gets a line drive out."

The perfectionist in Bauer still notices small details that others might miss. On Sept. 15, he gave up four runs in 5⅓ innings and suffered the loss in the game that ended the Indians' amazing 22-game win streak. Bauer took to Twitter shortly thereafter and pointed out that he had previously suffered the loss that ended UCLA's 22-game win streak in 2010.

"Have someone else pitch for 23," he said.

Indians fans recently received a reminder that Bauer hasn't abandoned his inner nerd. He was flying one of his beloved drones at a Westlake, Ohio, park last week when it crash landed and disappeared. He responded by posting a half-joking, all points bulletin on Twitter.

Hey. Hey Clague Park drone thief. Please return IronMan to me in a timely manner or you will force me to build a new companion!😤#SaveMyPinky — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) September 26, 2017

As of Wednesday, Bauer had yet to follow through on that threat. All 10 of his fingers are safe from drone-related damage. His head is in the right place. And he's ready to give his manager and his teammates more reason to believe.