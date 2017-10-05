Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

National manager Dusty Baker made the announcement Thursday, but did not say who would start Games 2 and 3.

Strasburg is coming off a dominant regular-season finale in which he gave up only two hits of 7 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh last Friday. He retired the first 14 batters he faced in the 6-1 win.

Since returning from the disabled list Aug. 19, the 29-year-old has given up no earned runs in six of eight starts and has fanned 63 batters against only 10 walks. According to ESPN Stats & Information, his 0.86 ERA since the All-Star break is the second-lowest ever by a pitcher in the second half of a season (minimum of 10 starts) behind Jake Arrieta (0.75 in 2015).